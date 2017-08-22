Donald Fagen & The Nightflyers at The Louisville Palace

The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202

Donald Fagen & The Nightflyers at The Louisville Palace

Tuesday, August 22, 2017  

Tickets range from $69.50-$129.50. Showtime is 8:00 p.m. – Doors open at 7:00 p.m. All ages are welcome. Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases.

For premium seats, lounge access, parking and more contact MindyGoff@livenation.com  or call 502.883.5804.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit louisvillepalace.com or at The Louisville Palace Box Office, 625 South Fourth Street.

The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202

502.883.5804

