Donna DiMaio Rooney Book Signing

Donna DiMaio Rooney's NEW chapter book, "DANI and the Day the Bully ChangedEverything" empowers kids to end bullying!

"Rooney's tender book on bullying explores the meaning of friendship while empowering the reader to stand up for what they believe. The message is powerful. My hope is that parents will read the book as well, because the opportunity for discussion is laid out perfectly for them. We could all use a refresher course in understanding, second chances and forgiveness.” - Karen Lawrence, mother of actress Jennifer Lawrence and founder of Camp Hi-Ho

For more information visit stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2196