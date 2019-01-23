Dorrance Dance at the Brown Theatre

Brown Theatre 315 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Dorrance Dance at the Brown Theatre

Founded in 2011 by artistic director and 2015 MacArthur Fellow, Michelle Dorrance, Dorrance Dance honors tap dance’s uniquely beautiful history in a new, dynamic, and compelling context.    

Program:

ETM: Double Down

Using original tap “instruments” designed by 2014 Bessie Award Winner Nicholas Van Young, the score is not simply danced to, but danced BY the company. With the right programming, the sound of a single footfall can range from a snare drum to a note on an arpeggio.

For more information call (502) 584-7777  or visit kentuckycenter.org 

