Down Home Country Christmas at Badgett Playhouse

to

Badgett Playhouse 1838 Jh Obryan Ave, Grand Rivers, Kentucky 42045

Down Home Country Christmas at Badgett Playhouse

 A two hour musical review, Branson Style Entertainment with professional singers, dancers, and musicians!! Come enjoy old classic, modern Christmas hits, funny skits and more!

For more information call 1-888-362-4223 visit badgettplayhouse.com

Info

Badgett Playhouse 1838 Jh Obryan Ave, Grand Rivers, Kentucky 42045
Concerts & Live Music, Talks & Readings
to
Google Calendar - Down Home Country Christmas at Badgett Playhouse - 2021-12-17 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Down Home Country Christmas at Badgett Playhouse - 2021-12-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Down Home Country Christmas at Badgett Playhouse - 2021-12-17 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Down Home Country Christmas at Badgett Playhouse - 2021-12-17 19:00:00 ical