Down Home Country Christmas at Badgett Playhouse
to
Badgett Playhouse 1838 Jh Obryan Ave, Grand Rivers, Kentucky 42045
A two hour musical review, Branson Style Entertainment with professional singers, dancers, and musicians!! Come enjoy old classic, modern Christmas hits, funny skits and more!
For more information call 1-888-362-4223 visit badgettplayhouse.com
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Talks & Readings