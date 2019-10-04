× Expand Mark Williams Carlsbad number 1, 2019, acrylic and screen print on printed fabric, 14 x 11 inches

Down There Exhibit at The Parachute Factory

An exhibition of artwork by Lexington resident Mark Williams. The work is inspired by photographs the artist has taken in caves around the country. Nostalgia is often referenced in the use of decades old fabrics for the base of paintings. This reference to the past is then partially hidden by layers of screen printed and hand painted images. The layering suggests the passage of time and accumulated memories. Repeated imagery becomes a rhythmic pattern that suggests that one is looking at something that is part of a larger, unseen whole. The artwork alludes to the fact that we are all part of a larger realm measured in geologic time.

The opening and Night Market reception will be Friday, October 4 from 6:00 - 10:00 pm.

ADDRESS

720 Bryan Ave

Lexington, KY 40505

GALLERY ​HOURS

Wednesday- Friday

5:00 - 8:00

Saturday

12:00 - 3:00

For more information visit parachutefactorylex.com