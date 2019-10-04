Down There Exhibit at The Parachute Factory
The Parachute Factory 720 Bryan Ave, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
Mark Williams
Carlsbad number 1, 2019, acrylic and screen print on printed fabric, 14 x 11 inches
Down There Exhibit at The Parachute Factory
An exhibition of artwork by Lexington resident Mark Williams. The work is inspired by photographs the artist has taken in caves around the country. Nostalgia is often referenced in the use of decades old fabrics for the base of paintings. This reference to the past is then partially hidden by layers of screen printed and hand painted images. The layering suggests the passage of time and accumulated memories. Repeated imagery becomes a rhythmic pattern that suggests that one is looking at something that is part of a larger, unseen whole. The artwork alludes to the fact that we are all part of a larger realm measured in geologic time.
The opening and Night Market reception will be Friday, October 4 from 6:00 - 10:00 pm.
ADDRESS
720 Bryan Ave
Lexington, KY 40505
GALLERY HOURS
Wednesday- Friday
5:00 - 8:00
Saturday
12:00 - 3:00
For more information visit parachutefactorylex.com