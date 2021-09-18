Downs After Dark at Churchill Downs

One of Louisville’s longest running traditions extends their hours just a few times a year for what Churchill Downs has coined Downs After Dark. With gates opening at 5pm and the last horse race not starting until 11:10pm, racing fans will have a chance to see Churchill Downs in a whole new light. Live music, festive attire, and of course classic cocktails add to the excitement with general admission tickets starting at just $12.

For more information call (502) 636-4400 or visit ChurchillDowns.com