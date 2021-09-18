Downs After Dark at Churchill Downs

to

Churchill Downs 700 Central Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Downs After Dark at Churchill Downs

One of Louisville’s longest running traditions extends their hours just a few times a year for what Churchill Downs has coined Downs After Dark. With gates opening at 5pm and the last horse race not starting until 11:10pm, racing fans will have a chance to see Churchill Downs in a whole new light. Live music, festive attire, and of course classic cocktails add to the excitement with general admission tickets starting at just $12.

For more information call  (502) 636-4400  or visit ChurchillDowns.com

Info

