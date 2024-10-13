Downtown BGKY Harvest Festival
Circus Square Park 601 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
You’re invited to join in for the annual Downtown BGKY Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 14th! Find FREE admission to kids’ activities, live music, craft vendors, local food trucks, and more at SoKY Marketplace, Circus Square and Fountain Square – all in Fountain Row.
For more information call (270) 202-0256 or visit bgkydowntown.org/fountain-row/
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor