Downtown BGKY Harvest Festival

You’re invited to join in for the annual Downtown BGKY Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 14th! Find FREE admission to kids’ activities, live music, craft vendors, local food trucks, and more at SoKY Marketplace, Circus Square and Fountain Square – all in Fountain Row.

For more information call (270) 202-0256 or visit bgkydowntown.org/fountain-row/