Home for the Holidays Parade

Downtown Georgetown Home for the Holidays

Come “Home for the Holidays” on Saturday, Dec. 7 as Downtown Georgetown dresses up its Victorian streetscape with festive decor and lots of holiday spirit. Businesses host open houses and activities take place throughout the day in honor of Santa Claus’ arrival.

For more information call (502) 863-2547 or visit georgetownky.com/home-for-the-holidays-2019