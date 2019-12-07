Downtown Georgetown Home for the Holidays
Downtown Georgetown 159 Main Street, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324
Home for the Holidays Parade
Downtown Georgetown Home for the Holidays
Come “Home for the Holidays” on Saturday, Dec. 7 as Downtown Georgetown dresses up its Victorian streetscape with festive decor and lots of holiday spirit. Businesses host open houses and activities take place throughout the day in honor of Santa Claus’ arrival.
For more information call (502) 863-2547 or visit georgetownky.com/home-for-the-holidays-2019
