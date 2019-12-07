Downtown Georgetown Home for the Holidays

to Google Calendar - Downtown Georgetown Home for the Holidays - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Downtown Georgetown Home for the Holidays - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Downtown Georgetown Home for the Holidays - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Downtown Georgetown Home for the Holidays - 2019-12-07 10:00:00

Downtown Georgetown 159 Main Street, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324

Downtown Georgetown Home for the Holidays

Come “Home for the Holidays” on Saturday, Dec. 7 as Downtown Georgetown dresses up its Victorian streetscape with festive decor and lots of holiday spirit. Businesses host open houses and activities take place throughout the day in honor of Santa Claus’ arrival.

For more information call (502) 863-2547 or visit georgetownky.com/home-for-the-holidays-2019

Info

Downtown Georgetown 159 Main Street, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324 View Map
Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Downtown Georgetown Home for the Holidays - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Downtown Georgetown Home for the Holidays - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Downtown Georgetown Home for the Holidays - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Downtown Georgetown Home for the Holidays - 2019-12-07 10:00:00