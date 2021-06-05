Downtown Henderson Porchfest

June 5, 2021

5:00 pm – 8:00 pm • South Main Street

There are few things more perfect on a summer night than live music on a front porch, and on June 5th we’re bringing downtown Henderson’s second annual Porchfest. Enjoy this FREE family-friendly music festival featuring live local musicians on historic South Main Street!

We excited to have Jayson Munoz Caters , Up in Smoke BBQ , Tom's Smokin' BBQ, The Chimi Truck, Kona Ice, and the Kool Shack at the event. They will be located on South Main near Jefferson Street from 5:00-8:00 pm.

*Portable toilets will also be located on South Main near Jefferson Street.

Not wanting to walk South Main Street for Porchfest? Why not catch a ride?

Downtowners Nibby Priest and Greg Gibson will be giving rides on these pedicabs. There is no cost to ride, just a tip for a trip.

Thank you to Evansville Pedicab for working with us to make this happen.

Did you know?

Round trip from the Library to the last porch and back is approximately .6 miles.

