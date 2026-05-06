Downtown Henderson Porchfest

Downtown Henderson Porchfest

June 6, 2026

5:00 pm – 8:00 pm • South Main Street

There are few things more perfect on a summer night than live music on a front porch, and on June 5th we’re bringing downtown Henderson’s second annual Porchfest. Enjoy this FREE family-friendly music festival featuring live local musicians on historic South Main Street!

For tickets call (270) 827-0016 or visit downtownhenderson.org