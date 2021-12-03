Downtown Paducah Happy Hour

Paducah’s historic downtown will be open late on Dec. 3 as part of the city’s Happy Hour series. A 55-acre area, including the city’s downtown, was recently designated as an Entertainment Destination Center (EDC), allowing visitors to stroll and shop with a drink in hand. For Happy Hour, merchants and boutiques in the EDC will stay open late, live music will be performed at the gazebo on 2nd & Broadway streets and restaurants will offer to-go cocktails.

For more information call 1-800-723-8224 or visit paducah.travel