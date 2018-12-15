Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

On December 15th, 2018, Bluegrass Hall of Fame member Doyle Lawson performs “A Bluegrass Christmas” in Woodward Theatre.

Lawson began his career playing with icons of bluegrass, including Jimmy Martin, JD Crowe, and The Country Gentlemen before forming his own band, Quicksilver, in 1979. With nearly 40 albums to their credit, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver have multiple Grammy, Dove, ICM, IBMA and SPBGMA Award nominations, and are 7-time winners of IBMA’s Vocal Group of the Year. Lawson was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame at the Ryman Auditorium in 2012.

Tickets are on sale now. Preferred seating is $36.50 and reserved seating is $26.50. Doors open at 6:00 pm, show begins at 8:00 pm.

About the Bluegrass Music Museum and Hall of Fame

The mission of the Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call 270-926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org