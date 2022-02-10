Dr. Alice Cash Presents The Healing Power of Music at Campbellsville University

Dr. Alice Cash, who specializes in music and medicine, will be a guest speaker during the Campbellsville University School of Music’s general recital hour at 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10, at The Gheens Recital Hall, 210 University Drive, Campbellsville, Ky.

She will speak on “The Healing Power of Music.”

Cash, born and raised in South Carolina and the daughter of a Methodist minister, graduated from the University of Louisville School of Music with a Bachelor and Master’s degrees in Piano Performance and obtained her Doctor of Musical Arts at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. She studied piano performance there as well.

She also earned her Doctor of Philosophy in Musicology from the University of Kentucky and completed a dissertation titled “ Wanda Landowska and the Revival of the Harpsichord: A Reassessment.” Much of her research was completed in Paris on a grant from the Kentucky Foundation for Women.

According to her biography, Cash has had a varied career in music. In 1991, Cash accepted a position at the University of Louisville School of Medicine as a coordinator for music and medicine.

Since starting in the medical field, Cash has worked in the field of music medicine and specializes in the use of music with surgery. She received a U.S patent on a medical device that is a pre-loadable headset for surgery patients to wear before, during and after their procedure to reduce the amount of medication they need for anxiety and pain relief.

