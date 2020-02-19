Dr. Joseph L. Owens on Black History Month at Campbellsville

Dr. Joseph L. Owens, pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church of Lexington, Ky. and CU Trustee, will be discussing Black History Month at Campbellsville University’s Wednesday, Feb. 19 chapel service at 10 a.m. in Ransdell Chapel, 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, Ky.

Everyone is invited to attend the free service.

