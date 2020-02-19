Dr. Joseph L. Owens on Black History Month at Campbellsville

to Google Calendar - Dr. Joseph L. Owens on Black History Month at Campbellsville - 2020-02-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dr. Joseph L. Owens on Black History Month at Campbellsville - 2020-02-19 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dr. Joseph L. Owens on Black History Month at Campbellsville - 2020-02-19 10:00:00 iCalendar - Dr. Joseph L. Owens on Black History Month at Campbellsville - 2020-02-19 10:00:00

Campbellsville University 1 University Dr, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

Dr. Joseph L. Owens on Black History Month at Campbellsville

Dr. Joseph L. Owens, pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church of Lexington, Ky. and CU Trustee, will be discussing Black History Month at Campbellsville University’s Wednesday, Feb. 19 chapel service at 10 a.m. in Ransdell Chapel, 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, Ky.

Everyone is invited to attend the free service.

Campbellsville University is a widely-acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 10,000 students offering over 90 programs of study including 20 master’s degrees, six postgraduate areas and seven pre-professional programs. The university has off-campus centers in Kentucky cities Louisville, Harrodsburg, Somerset, Hodgenville and Liberty  with instructional sites in Elizabethtown, Owensboro and Summersville, all in Kentucky, and one in Costa Mesa, Calif., and a full complement of online programs. The website for complete information is campbellsville.edu.

For more information call 270-789-5266 or visit campbellsville.edu

Info

Campbellsville University 1 University Dr, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality, Talks & Readings
270-789-5266
to Google Calendar - Dr. Joseph L. Owens on Black History Month at Campbellsville - 2020-02-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dr. Joseph L. Owens on Black History Month at Campbellsville - 2020-02-19 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dr. Joseph L. Owens on Black History Month at Campbellsville - 2020-02-19 10:00:00 iCalendar - Dr. Joseph L. Owens on Black History Month at Campbellsville - 2020-02-19 10:00:00