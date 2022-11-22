Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service at Murray State University

Murray State University’s Office of Multicultural Initiatives, Student Leadership, and Inclusive Excellence will host the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 16 at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott located at 1512 N. 12th Street in Murray, Kentucky. The day will begin with the MLK, Jr. Community Breakfast and Keynote Address at 9:30 a.m., followed by the 2nd annual MLK Racers Challenge. This year’s theme is “Living the Dream: Rising to the Needs of All Humanity.”

This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Kevin D. Woodgett, Sr., Senior Chair of the Health Coalition of Delaware County and Senior Pastor for the Church of the Living God in Muncie, Indiana.

The MLK Racers Challenge is a week-long challenge to donate goods to organizations that support the Murray community and surrounding areas. Students, staff, faculty and community members are invited to donate non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, toiletries and school supplies to help support the community. Donations will be collected on Monday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. until Noon at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott. Donations will also be accepted between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 17 through Friday Jan. 20 at the Dr. Marvin D. Mills, Sr. Multicultural Center, located in room 101 at the Curris Center on Murray State’s campus.

For additional information regarding the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Breakfast, Day of Service, and Racers Challenge, call the Office of Multicultural Initiatives at 270-809-6836.

For more information visit murraystate.edu