Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service at Murray State University

The Office of Student Enrichment, Academic Excellence & Leadership will be hosting the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at the Curris Center Large Ballroom located on Chestnut Street. The day will begin with the MLK Jr. Community Breakfast and Keynote Address at 9:30 a.m., followed by the 3rd annual MLK Racers Challenge. This year’s theme is “Living the Dream: Creating Systemic Change Through Service.”

This year’s keynote speaker will be Pastor Raynarldo Henderson, Senior Pastor of Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church and a member of the Board of Commissioners for the City of Paducah.

The MLK Racers Challenge is a challenge to donate goods to organizations that support the Murray community and surrounding areas. Murray State invites students, staff, faculty and community members to donate non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, toiletries and school supplies to help support the community. Donations will be collected on Monday, Jan. 20 from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Curris Center Small Ballroom.

To RSVP for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast, or for additional information on the Day of Service-Racers Challenge, call the Office of Student Enrichment at 270-809-6836 or visit https://secure.smore.com/n/9d7sr0. The Community Breakfast is free and open to the public. Space is limited to 100 participants. RSVP by Friday, Jan. 17.

For additional information regarding the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Breakfast, Day of Service, and Racers Challenge, call the Office of Multicultural Initiatives at 270-809-6836.

