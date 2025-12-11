Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service at Murray State University

The Office of Student Enrichment, Academic Excellence & Leadership will be hosting the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at the Curris Center Large Ballroom located on Chestnut Street. The day will begin with the MLK Jr. Community Breakfast and Keynote Address at 10:30 a.m., followed by the annual MLK Racers Challenge. This year’s theme is “Living the Dream: Strength Through Leadership & Unity.”

This year’s keynote speaker will be Bishop Simon Gordon. Gordon has served as Senior Pastor of Triedstone Church of Chicago since 1989, leading a vibrant Full Gospel Baptist congregation of more than 3,000 members, 30 ministries and 14 senior pastors across the region. In 1999, he founded the Total Resources Community Development Organization and its subsidiary, Pastors 4PCOR, which partners with PCORI (the Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute), Northwestern University, and major hospital networks to provide health research training to churches—impacting over 50,000 lives annually.

The MLK Racers Challenge is a challenge to donate goods to organizations that support the Murray community and surrounding areas. Murray State invites students, staff, faculty and community members to donate non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, toiletries and school supplies to help support the community. Donations will be collected on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 from 9 a.m. until Noon at the Curris Center Small Ballroom.

To RSVP for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast, or for additional information on the Day of Service-Racers Challenge, call the Office of Student Enrichment, Academic Excellence & Leadership at 270-809-6836. The Community Breakfast is free and open to the public. Space is limited to 150 participants. RSVP by Jan. 14.

For more information visit murraystate.edu