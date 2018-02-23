Dr. Otis Moss Jr., former Martin Luther King Jr. staff member, at Campbellsville University

Dr. Otis Moss Jr., theologian, pastor and civic leader, who was a former staff member of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will be speaking during Black History Month at Campbellsville University’s weekly chapel service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21 at Ransdell Chapel, 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, Ky.

Moss is one of America’s most influential religious leaders and highly sought-after speaker. He has been involved in advocating civil and human rights and social justice issues for more of his adult life.

