Dr. Zachary A. Klobnak Guest Organ Recital at Campbellsville University

Dr. Zachary A. Klobnak, college organist and instructor of organ, harpsichord and piano at Centre College in Danville, will be presenting a guest organ recital on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. in Ransdell Chapel, 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, Ky.

He will be performing music by William Mathias, Rachel Laurin, William Walton, and Johann Sebastian Bach. The concert is free and open to the public.

