Dracula: The New World at Spotlight Playhouse
to
The Spotlight Playhouse 214 Richmond Road, Berea, Kentucky 40403
Spotlight Playhouse
Dracula
Presented by The Bluegrass Players
PG 13 (Violence, Blood, Mild Language)
Returning after two years, this retelling of Bram Stoker’s classic story brings a whole new twist to Dracula. Set in the Appalachian foothills not far from the Spotlight Playhouse, Dracula escaped London and has fled to the new world for a fresh start away from those who pursue him. This fast-paced high-intensity thriller is an audience favorite and was a regular each season prior to COVID. Written and directed by Chad Hembree, Dracula: The New World stirs all the senses with an original soundtrack and loads of special effects in an engaging atmosphere.
For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com