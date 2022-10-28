Dracula: The New World at Spotlight Playhouse
Dracula: The New World at Spotlight Playhouse
Presented by The Bluegrass Players
PG 13 (Violence, Blood, Mild Language)
Returning after two years, this retelling of Bram Stoker’s classic story brings a whole new twist to Dracula. Set in the Appalachian foothills not far from the Spotlight Playhouse, Dracula escaped London and has fled to the new world for a fresh start away from those who pursue him. This fast-paced high-intensity thriller is an audience favorite and was a regular each season prior to COVID. Written and directed by Chad Hembree, Dracula: The New World stirs all the senses with an original soundtrack and loads of special effects in an engaging atmosphere.
