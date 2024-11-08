× Expand Spotlight Dracula

Dracula: The New World at Spotlight Playhouse

Step into the heart of Appalachia with a chilling new take on the vampire legend. “Dracula: The New World” blends gothic horror with the haunting atmosphere of the Appalachian Mountains in this 2024 production. Directed and written by Chad Hembree, this Appalachian experience reimagines the classic tale of Dracula through a uniquely local lens, rich in folklore, mystery, and the eerie beauty of the hills.

Featuring an all-new background soundtrack filled with the haunting sounds of Appalachia, this production creates an immersive experience unlike any other, where the creaking forests and dark mountain roads come to life. With a fresh story, new characters, and spine-tingling suspense, “Dracula: The New World” promises an unforgettable night of thrills.

Join us November 2-10 for an experience where ancient evils clash with Appalachian traditions in this terrifying retelling of an immortal tale!

Check website for dates and showtimes!

For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com