Drag Queen Storytime at The Carnegie Center

Drag Queen Storytime

Saturday

Nov 16th

11:15am-12pm

The Carnegie Center will be hosting special story times this year! Uma Jewels will be reading her favorite children's books, which we will be giving away to each child who attends!

These story times are designed for ages 3-11, but feel free to bring the whole family. Everyone is welcome!

Event is FREE, no registration required.

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

251 W. Second St. Lexington, KY

For more information, please call 859-254-4175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Parents
859-254-4175
