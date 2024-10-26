Drag Queen Storytime at The Carnegie Center
to
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning
Drag Queen Storytime at the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning
Drag Queen Storytime
Saturday
Oct 26th
11:15am-12pm
The Carnegie Center will be hosting special story times this year! Uma Jewels will be reading her favorite children's books, which we will be giving away to each child who attends!
These story times are designed for ages 3-11, but feel free to bring the whole family. Everyone is welcome!
Event is FREE, no registration required.
Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning
251 W. Second St. Lexington, KY
For more information, please call 859-254-4175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/