High Stakes Rooftop

Drag the Halls: Holiday Drag Brunch at High Stakes Rooftop!

Saturday, December 27th, 2025 | brunch at 10am | performances start at 11am

Presented in fabulous partnership with Bread & Butter Wines

Get ready to sleigh the season at our annual Drag the Halls Holiday Drag Brunch — an over-the-top rooftop celebration filled with glitter, laughter, and holiday cheer! Join our dazzling queens as they deck the halls (and the rooftop) with jaw-dropping performances, festive fun, and plenty of sparkle.

Sip & Savor

Signature House-Made Sangria crafted with Bread & Butter Wines

Bottomless Fresh-Baked Pastries to start your morning right

Classic American Breakfast featuring fluffy pancakes, scrambled eggs, crispy bacon or savory sausage, breakfast potatoes, and toast

Includes coffee, tea, and soda

Holiday Spirits

Keep the celebration going with our signature Red Bull + Tito’s cocktails and other festive drink specials!

Good Vibes. Great Views. Gorgeous Queens.

Bundle up and brunch in style on the High Stakes rooftop — the perfect setting to toast the holidays with friends, drag, and a little extra sparkle.

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com