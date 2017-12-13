Dragon at the Edge of a Flat World with Joseph Keckler

Dragon at the Edge of a Flat World: Artist Performance and Reading with Joseph Keckler

21c Museum Hotel Louisville is proud to present acclaimed performing artist Joseph Keckler. Calling on a powerful and versatile voice, Joseph Keckler delivers an evening of his songs and stories: wild miniature operas, haunted ballads, and humorous vignettes from his new essay collection, Dragon at the Edge of a Flat World.

We are happy to announce that Joseph Keckler will be joined by special guest and accompanist Jordan Corbin. Growing up in Austin, in an era where even grocery stores had live bands, Jordan Corbin fell into music. She has performed over 40 leading roles in operas, and composed a three-hour opera, (The Day Boy and The Night Girl), that was produced at New York’s Symphony Space. She lives in Seattle where she teaches, performs, and is working on a collection of art songs.

Free and open to the public. Performance begins at 7:00pm, followed by a book signing and reception with the artist. Guests are invited to arrive early to enjoy a cash bar beginning at 6:30pm. Dragon at the Edge of a Flat World will be available for purchase and signing by the artist during the event.

For more information call 502.217.6300 or visit 21cmuseumhotels.com