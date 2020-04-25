Dragons Love Tacos Live Performance!

to Google Calendar - Dragons Love Tacos Live Performance! - 2020-04-25 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dragons Love Tacos Live Performance! - 2020-04-25 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dragons Love Tacos Live Performance! - 2020-04-25 14:00:00 iCalendar - Dragons Love Tacos Live Performance! - 2020-04-25 14:00:00

Kenton County Public Library, Covington Branch 502 Scott Blvd., Covington, Kentucky 41011

Dragons Love Tacos Live Performance!

 At the Covington Branch!

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park presents Dragons Love Tacos in an "Off the Hill" free performance for families. By Ernie Nolan, adapted from the book by Adam Rubin.

Do you know what dragons really love? Tacos, of course! Chicken tacos, beef tacos, big tacos and tiny tacos. As a boy and his dog watch a television show about dragons, they unexpectedly get caught up in the “Dos and Don’ts” of what to feed them. But if they accidentally eat spicy salsa, watch out!

Join us for this kid-friendly theatrical performance, recommended for ages 3 and up.

For more information call  (859) 962-4070  or visit kentonlibrary.org

Info

Kenton County Public Library, Covington Branch 502 Scott Blvd., Covington, Kentucky 41011 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Talks & Readings, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Dragons Love Tacos Live Performance! - 2020-04-25 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dragons Love Tacos Live Performance! - 2020-04-25 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dragons Love Tacos Live Performance! - 2020-04-25 14:00:00 iCalendar - Dragons Love Tacos Live Performance! - 2020-04-25 14:00:00