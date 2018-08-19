Dream Girls at The Carnegie

The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011

Meet The Dreams – Effie, Lorrell and Deena – three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history.

Join the three friends as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit.

Let your soul sing with an extraordinary story and unforgettable, spine-tingling vocals that are sending audiences wild at every single show. This spectacular musical production soars with the classic songs, ‘And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going’, ‘I Am Changing’, ‘Listen’ and ‘One Night Only’.

Please call box office for wheelchair accessible seating. Students ($23) and groups of 8 or more ($25).

Content Advisory: Adult Themes

Sat Aug 11, 2018 7:30pm

Sun Aug 12, 2018 3:00pm

Fri Aug 17, 2018 7:30pm

Sat Aug 18, 2018 7:30pm

Sun Aug 19, 2018 3:00pm

Fri Aug 24, 2018 7:30pm

Sat Aug 25, 2018 7:30pm

Sun Aug 26, 2018 3:00pm

For  more information call (859) 957-1940 or visit thecarnegie.com

