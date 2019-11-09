Dream Night Talent Search at The Paramount Arts Center
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Dream Night Talent Search at The Paramount Arts Center
Dream Night Talent Search, is a premiere opportunity for emerging artists( singers, singer-songwriters, musicians) to showcase their unique skills for the chance to win; $1,000 dollars,a huge amount of exposure, a front of the line pass audition to America’s Got Talent OR/AND to NBCs Little Big Shots , Senior Big Shots, THE VOICE, AMERICAN IDOL, AND extensive publicity, possible management, agency or label deals and so much more.
For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com