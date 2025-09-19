× Expand Show logo Dreamgirls - the musical

Dreamgirls - the musical at Actors Theatre

Redline Performing Arts (RPA) presents the Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winning musical DREAMGIRLS at Actors Theatre of Louisville September 19–28, 2025.

This dazzling Tony Award-winning musical traces the rise of the Dreamettes, a sensational trio inspired by 1960s Motown girl groups like The Supremes, who are on the verge of catching their big break. But can their friendship—and their music—survive as they navigate ambition, romance, and the precarious world of show business along the path to superstardom? Full of onstage joy, backstage drama, and powerhouse vocal performances, Dreamgirls is propelled by an electrifying score that blends R&B, gospel, pop, and the arrival of disco, capturing the sound of a transformative era in American music. With unforgettable songs like “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” “One Night Only,” and “Steppin’ to the Bad Side,” this show is a celebration of ambition, sisterhood, and resilience.

“This Dreamgirls is about more than dazzling performances—it’s about power, image, and survival,” says Director Alonzo Ramont. “We’re honoring the legacy of Black artists who paved the way while pushing the form to new heights. It’s raw, it’s beautiful, and it’s filled with heart.”

Tickets are on-sale now at redlineperformingarts.com starting at $35.

September 19, 20, 22, 26, 27 at 7:30pm

September 21 & 28 at 2:30pm

For more information visit redlineperformingarts.com