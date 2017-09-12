Dress for Success Lexington's Recycle the Runway

Recycle the Runway, a unique fashion show, silent auction and luncheon where local designers unveil runway-ready fashions made out of “unsuitable” garments, returns to The Grand Reserve on September 12th. This year’s event is presented by locally owned, Remedy Intelligent Staffing. “A partnership between Remedy Staffing and Dress for Success Lexington makes perfect sense. We have been placing women in jobs with Central Kentucky’s top companies for 23 years. Our team has witnessed the difference an outfit makes in an interview and daily work environment more times than we can count.

Dress for Success Lexington has served almost 600 women since opening their doors in October 2013. In addition to providing clothing, Dress for Success Lexington addresses every phase of a woman’s career by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help her thrive in work and in life.

For more information visit lexington.dressforsuccess.org