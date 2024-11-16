Dried Flower Ornament Workshop at Yew Dell

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Dried Flower Ornament Workshop – In-Person

$45 - $55 per person.

Learn from Yew Dell’s Yuletide design experts on how to make your own Dried Flower Ornament! Sayde Heckman, our Garden and Arboretum Manager, and Jill Tinius, our cut flower guru, will lead participants through the steps of making their own unique glass ornament to take home. This dynamic duo was responsible for the botanical ornaments highlighted at last year’s Yuletide that blew people away, so you’ll be learning from the very best! Ticket fee includes all supplies plus refreshments.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/