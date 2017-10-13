Drinking About Art: The Banksy Debate

Friday, October 13, 2017 | 7:30pm

If you loved last year’s Bob Ross debate, you’ll love this year’s Drinking About Art: The Banksy Debate. The Carnegie will pit two local artists against one another to humorously debate the merits and mystique of Banksy. But that’s not all. This “art lecture” is also an interactive drinking game with improv, secret words, prizes and so much more! Pre-event happy hour with light hors d’oeuvres included. Late night DJ and dance party to follow in Gallery.

Tickets $21

For member, student and group discounts, please call The Carnegie Box Office at 859.957.1940, Tu-Fri, noon-5pm.

