Drinking About Art: The Banksy Debate

to Google Calendar - Drinking About Art: The Banksy Debate - 2017-10-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Drinking About Art: The Banksy Debate - 2017-10-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Drinking About Art: The Banksy Debate - 2017-10-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - Drinking About Art: The Banksy Debate - 2017-10-13 19:30:00

The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011

Drinking About Art: The Banksy Debate

Friday, October 13, 2017 | 7:30pm

If you loved last year’s Bob Ross debate, you’ll love this year’s Drinking About Art: The Banksy Debate. The Carnegie will pit two local artists against one another to humorously debate the merits and mystique of Banksy. But that’s not all. This “art lecture” is also an interactive drinking game with improv, secret words, prizes and so much more! Pre-event happy hour with light hors d’oeuvres included. Late night DJ and dance party to follow in Gallery.

Tickets $21

For member, student and group discounts, please call The Carnegie Box Office at 859.957.1940, Tu-Fri, noon-5pm.

About The Carnegie:

The Carnegie is northern Kentucky’s largest multidisciplinary arts venue providing theatre events, educational programs and art exhibitions to the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati community. The Carnegie facility is home to The Carnegie Galleries, the Otto M. Budig Theatre; and the Eva G. Farris Education Center. 

More information about The Carnegie is available at  thecarnegie.com or by calling 859- 491-2030

Info
The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011 View Map
513-254-0715
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Drinking About Art: The Banksy Debate - 2017-10-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Drinking About Art: The Banksy Debate - 2017-10-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Drinking About Art: The Banksy Debate - 2017-10-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - Drinking About Art: The Banksy Debate - 2017-10-13 19:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Sunday

August 13, 2017

Monday

August 14, 2017

Tuesday

August 15, 2017

Wednesday

August 16, 2017

Thursday

August 17, 2017

Friday

August 18, 2017

Saturday

August 19, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™