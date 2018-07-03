Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act at Pioneer Playhouse

Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act by Tom Smith

June 26-July 7

The Sisters of Perpetual Sewing are back in this side-splitting sequel to last year’s smash hit, Drinking Habits! The orphanage where Paul and Kate grew up is in peril and the only way to save the children is for those nutty nuns to mount an epic play to raise money fast….and maybe make a few bottles of that now forbidden but award-winning wine the convent became famous for. What could possibly go wrong? Rated G

.

Pioneer Playhouse is located at 840 Stanford Road in Danville, Kentucky.

Shows are held outside in a historic amphitheater, but moved indoors in case of rain or extreme heat.

Performances nightly Tuesday-Saturday

Dinner & Show – 7:30pm

Show Only – 8:30pm (EDT)

For more information and for reservations, call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.