Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act at Pioneer Playhouse

Google Calendar - Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act at Pioneer Playhouse - 2018-07-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act at Pioneer Playhouse - 2018-07-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act at Pioneer Playhouse - 2018-07-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act at Pioneer Playhouse - 2018-07-06 00:00:00

Pioneer Playhouse 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act by Tom Smith

June 26-July 7

The Sisters of Perpetual Sewing are back in this side-splitting sequel to last year’s smash hit, Drinking Habits! The orphanage where Paul and Kate grew up is in peril and the only way to save the children is for those nutty nuns to mount an epic play to raise money fast….and maybe make a few bottles of that now forbidden but award-winning wine the convent became famous for. What could possibly go wrong? Rated G

.

Pioneer Playhouse is located at 840 Stanford Road in Danville, Kentucky.

Shows are held outside in a historic amphitheater, but moved indoors in case of rain or extreme heat.

Performances nightly Tuesday-Saturday

Dinner & Show – 7:30pm

Show Only – 8:30pm (EDT)

For more information and for reservations, call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.

Info
Pioneer Playhouse 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422 View Map
Food & Drink
859-236-2747
Google Calendar - Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act at Pioneer Playhouse - 2018-07-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act at Pioneer Playhouse - 2018-07-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act at Pioneer Playhouse - 2018-07-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act at Pioneer Playhouse - 2018-07-06 00:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

December 4, 2017

Tuesday

December 5, 2017

Wednesday

December 6, 2017

Thursday

December 7, 2017

Friday

December 8, 2017

Saturday

December 9, 2017

Sunday

December 10, 2017

Submit Yours