Drive Through Egg Hunt General Butler State Park
General Butler State Park 1608 Hwy. 227, Carrollton, Kentucky 41008
Back by popular demand! Join us for our drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt. Did you get the number correct? Stop by the lodge to enter for a prize.
While you are here, picnic on the grounds, play a round of mini golf, or hike on one of our trails!
For more information call 502-564-4270 or visit parks.ky.gov
Info
Kids & Family