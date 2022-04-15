Drive Through Egg Hunt General Butler State Park

General Butler State Park 1608 Hwy. 227, Carrollton, Kentucky 41008

Drive Through Egg Hunt General Butler State Park

Back by popular demand! Join us for our drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt. Did you get the number correct?  Stop by the lodge to enter for a prize.  

While you are here, picnic on the grounds, play a round of mini golf, or hike on one of our trails!

For more information call 502-564-4270 or visit parks.ky.gov

502-564-4270
