Driving Miss Daisy at Barn Lot Theatre

The year is 1948, the place is Atlanta, and Miss Daisy Werthen has just demolished her car. Her son Boolie responds by hiring her a driver, Hoke Colburn. What begins as a pairing of necessity develops into an often complex but ultimately life-altering friendship, demonstrating that the commonalities that unite us are stronger than the differences that divide us. Driving Miss Daisy is a beloved story of the transformative power of friendship and addresses what it meant to be Jewish, Black, and elderly in the changing American South of the mid-twentieth century.

Rated PG for mild adult themes

For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org