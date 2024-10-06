Drop-In Plant Walk with Horticulture Team at Yew Dell

Drop-In Plant Walk with Horticulture Team at Yew Dell

Included with admission price.

Each Sunday at 1pm, join Yew Dell’s Horticulture Team for a lively walk-and-talk about what’s going on in the garden. This is a great opportunity to pick up new ideas for your own garden, ask questions, and see the gardens through the eyes of the staff members who keep it all in tip-top shape. Will be canceled for inclement weather.

For more information, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
