× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Drop-In Plant Walk with Horticulture Team

Drop-In Plant Walk with Horticulture Team at Yew Dell

Included with admission price.

Each Sunday at 1pm, join Yew Dell’s Horticulture Team for a lively walk-and-talk about what’s going on in the garden. This is a great opportunity to pick up new ideas for your own garden, ask questions, and see the gardens through the eyes of the staff members who keep it all in tip-top shape. Will be canceled for inclement weather.

For more information, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/