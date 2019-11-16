Drumline Live Holiday Spectacular at RiverPark Center

Drumline Live Holiday Spectacular takes you on an unforgettable musical journey through the most beloved chart-topping holiday classics. Imagine the festive sounds of holiday cheer combining Gospel, Jazz, Soul, Motown rhythms, and The Nutcracker Suite mixed with a hip-hop beat and the driving force of a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band. You have to see the Drumline Live Holiday Spectacular to experience the magic and musicianship!

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org