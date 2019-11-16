Drumline Live Holiday Spectacular at RiverPark Center
RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303
Drumline Live Holiday Spectacular at RiverPark Center
Drumline Live Holiday Spectacular takes you on an unforgettable musical journey through the most beloved chart-topping holiday classics. Imagine the festive sounds of holiday cheer combining Gospel, Jazz, Soul, Motown rhythms, and The Nutcracker Suite mixed with a hip-hop beat and the driving force of a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band. You have to see the Drumline Live Holiday Spectacular to experience the magic and musicianship!
