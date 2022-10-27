Duggers Halloween Bash! in Madisonville
Duggers Halloween Bash! in Madisonville
Grab your costumes, your friends, don’t forget your ID & let’s party!!!A weekend of fun at Duggers with DJ L.T.D! Nightly costume contests, fun drinks, specials, jell-o shots, and so much more! 21 & Up!
For more information call (270) 245-6016 or visit toasttab.com/duggers-bar-and-grills-11-west-center-st
Duggers Bar & Grill 11 West Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
