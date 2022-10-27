Duggers Halloween Bash! in Madisonville

to

Duggers Bar & Grill 11 West Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Duggers Halloween Bash! in Madisonville

Grab your costumes, your friends, don’t forget your ID & let’s party!!!A weekend of fun at Duggers with DJ L.T.D! Nightly costume contests, fun drinks, specials, jell-o shots, and so much more! 21 & Up!

For more information call (270) 245-6016 or visit toasttab.com/duggers-bar-and-grills-11-west-center-st

Info

Duggers Bar & Grill 11 West Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs, Vacation & Holiday
to
Google Calendar - Duggers Halloween Bash! in Madisonville - 2022-10-27 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Duggers Halloween Bash! in Madisonville - 2022-10-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Duggers Halloween Bash! in Madisonville - 2022-10-27 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Duggers Halloween Bash! in Madisonville - 2022-10-27 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Duggers Halloween Bash! in Madisonville - 2022-10-28 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Duggers Halloween Bash! in Madisonville - 2022-10-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Duggers Halloween Bash! in Madisonville - 2022-10-28 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Duggers Halloween Bash! in Madisonville - 2022-10-28 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Duggers Halloween Bash! in Madisonville - 2022-10-29 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Duggers Halloween Bash! in Madisonville - 2022-10-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Duggers Halloween Bash! in Madisonville - 2022-10-29 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Duggers Halloween Bash! in Madisonville - 2022-10-29 19:00:00 ical