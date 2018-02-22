PYRO Gallery presents Duo Exhibition Featuring Bob Lockhart & Kayla Bischoff

The gallery is brimming with vibrant drawings, paintings, and ceramics. This exhibition displays a menagerie of expressive figures and iconic portraiture exploring the human condition, both past and present.

Bob Lockhart is exhibiting two impressive bodies of work. One consists of 20 - 40 Neocolor drawings of “Famous people I’ve had tea with in the last several centuries.” The artist is also exhibiting a large collection of “ceramic sculpture with attitudes; one woman and 52 or 50 men’es.” These works demonstrate the artist’s mastery of composition and color theory. In addition to being an accomplished artist, Bob Lockhart has influenced countless students over the course of over four decades.

Kayla Bischoff was among Bob Lockhart’s last class at Bellarmine University. Bischoff was inspired by Lockhart’s fervent energy for art-making and his whimsical, figurative drawings. Her portion of the show is titled, “Jubilation/Vexation: Abstract Paintings Exploring the Joys and Woes of Life.” Bischoff’s work is characterized by a surreal array of capricious characters, often distorted to semi-abstraction with psychological undertones.

For more information call 502-426-1328 or visit pyrogallery.com