Dustin Lynch at The Louisville Palace

The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202

Dustin Lynch at The Louisville Palace

The Louisville Palace

Louisville Palace

December 16, 2017

All ages are welcome.

Presale Info: Wednesday, September 6 at 10am through Thursday, September 7 at 10pm | Use Code: VINYL

On Sale: Friday, September 8 at 12pm 

https://concerts1.livenation.com/event/16005308EB1E6609

 Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases day of show. Tickets may be purchased at LouisvillePalace.com, The Louisville Palace Box Office (625 South Fourth Street), all Ticketmaster locations or charge by phone at 800.745.3000. 

For more information call 800-745-3000 or visit LouisvillePalace.com

The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202
502-883-5774
