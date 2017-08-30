Dusty Bottle: Four Roses

He is the author of Four Roses: The Return of a Whiskey Legend, a bourbon historian, and a Kentucky treasure who is celebrating 50 years in the Bourbon business at Four Roses. The second in the Frazier's Dusty Bottle Series raises a glass of Four Roses 2017 Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Small Batch Bourbon to Al Young. As part of this truly unique experience guests will hear stories, engage in conversations, and taste Four Roses offerings. The evening will culminate with a taste of the wildly popular limited edition Bourbon dedicated to a Bourbon legend, Al Young.

For more information visit fraziermuseum.org