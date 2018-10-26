Dwight Yoakam at the Owensboro Convention Center

He has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide. His legacy over the last three decades includes 10 gold, platinum, or triple-platinum albums, and 14 top 10 Billboard hits, including “Streets of Bakersfield,” “Ain’t That Lonely Yet,” “Fast As You,” “Honky Tonk Man,” and “Guitars, Cadillacs.”

He is a 21-time nominated, multiple GRAMMY Award winner and has also received honors from the CMAs, ACMs, and the Artist of the Year honor from the Americana Music Awards, proving his enduring appeal in the alt-country world as well as the mainstream. Lean more dwightyoakam.com.

Tickets are $37, $47, $57, and $77

For more information visit owensborocenter.com