EAT. SIP. CREATE. at Duggers in Madisonville

Join us at Dugger's Bar and Grill for a fun night of gettin' crafty while enjoying drinks and eats!!

Choose your project and they will have everything ready for you when you walk into Dugger's!!

During this workshop, MadCity Crafts will guide you every step of the way to create a beautiful piece of décor that you are PROUD to display in your home! (It's even nice enough to give as a gift!) You will start with bare wood and get to assemble, stain or paint, and decorate on your chosen design! MadCity Crafts has everything you need so you can just relax and enjoy yourself!

Check out the PROJECT GALLERY or our FACEBOOK PAGE to see design choices and message them with any questions! If you don't see a design you like they can design something for you for $10. Please register by Sunday, March 20th, so they can have all material ready for you!! Prices vary depending on size of sign.

Policies: * Due to the custom nature of their projects there are no refunds or cancellations. If you are unable to attend your scheduled workshop, please contact them and they will put your project together for you in a DIY kit to pick up at the studio on a later date.

* Workshops will start on time. Please arrive at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Please read their Terms and Safety Waiver. Be sure to complete your checkout and enter your payment so we receive your order and you secure your seat for this event.

For more information call 270.841.7404.