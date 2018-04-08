EKU Center Presents Million Dollar Quartet

to Google Calendar - EKU Center Presents Million Dollar Quartet - 2018-04-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - EKU Center Presents Million Dollar Quartet - 2018-04-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EKU Center Presents Million Dollar Quartet - 2018-04-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - EKU Center Presents Million Dollar Quartet - 2018-04-08 19:00:00

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

EKU Center Presents Million Dollar Quartet

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, inspired by the electrifying true story of the famed recording session where Sam Phillips, the “Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” brought together icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins for one unforgettable night. Features the timeless hits “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “That’s All Right,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “I Walk the Line,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Hound Dog,” and more.

Tickets: $45 / $55 / $65 / $79

For more information visit ekucenter.com

Info
EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
859-622-7469
to Google Calendar - EKU Center Presents Million Dollar Quartet - 2018-04-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - EKU Center Presents Million Dollar Quartet - 2018-04-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EKU Center Presents Million Dollar Quartet - 2018-04-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - EKU Center Presents Million Dollar Quartet - 2018-04-08 19:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

July 7, 2017

Saturday

July 8, 2017

Sunday

July 9, 2017

Monday

July 10, 2017

Tuesday

July 11, 2017

Wednesday

July 12, 2017

Thursday

July 13, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™