EKU Center Presents Million Dollar Quartet

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, inspired by the electrifying true story of the famed recording session where Sam Phillips, the “Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” brought together icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins for one unforgettable night. Features the timeless hits “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “That’s All Right,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “I Walk the Line,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Hound Dog,” and more.

Tickets: $45 / $55 / $65 / $79

