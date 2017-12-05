EKU Center Presents A Christmas Carol

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

EKU Center Presents A Christmas Carol

This celebrated adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL performed by Nebraska Theatre Caravan is rich with enchanting ensemble music, alive with color and movement, and tells the magical tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and Tiny Tim in a manner people of all ages will enjoy. Featuring a cast of 24 performers, live musicians, and Broadway-style scenery and costumes, audiences everywhere cherish this lavish holiday production.

Tickets: $25 / $35 / $45 / $55

For more information visit ekucenter.com

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475
Concerts & Live Music, Dance
859-622-7469
