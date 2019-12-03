EKU Center Presents A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol returns to the EKU Center this holiday season! This enchanting production tells the magical tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and Tiny Tim in a way people of all ages enjoy. Throughout this classic story are beautiful new arrangements and moving renditions of holiday favorites, including “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Wassail Wassail,” “Good Christian Men Rejoice,” “Away In A Manger,” “Greensleeves,” and many more. Featuring a cast of 24 performers, live musicians, and Broadway-style scenery and costumes, audiences everywhere cherish this sumptuous holiday production.

For more information visit ekucenter.com