EKU Center Presents A Night With Janis Joplin

Get ready for a musical journey celebrating the music of Janis Joplin! A Night With Janis Joplin presents an imagined concert, held a week before her untimely death, with the legendary performer joined by some of her most significant influences — from Aretha Franklin to Nina Simone to Bessie Smith to Odetta. Her unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, made Joplin a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock. Audiences will enjoy Joplin's favorites, including "Piece of My Heart," "Cry Baby," "Me and Bobby McGee," and many others.

