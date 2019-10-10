EKU Center Presents A Night With Janis Joplin

EKU Center Presents A Night With Janis Joplin

 Get ready for a musical journey celebrating the music of Janis Joplin! A Night With Janis Joplin presents an imagined concert, held a week before her untimely death, with the legendary performer joined by some of her most significant influences — from Aretha Franklin to Nina Simone to Bessie Smith to Odetta. Her unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, made Joplin a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock. Audiences will enjoy Joplin's favorites, including "Piece of My Heart," "Cry Baby," "Me and Bobby McGee," and many others.

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
859-622-7469
