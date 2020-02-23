EKU Center Presents ABBA The Concert

Bringing one of the greatest pop phenomenons in the history of music back to life, ABBA The Concert is coming to the EKU Center for the first time ever! ABBA The Concert continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling audiences with fantastic performances of ABBA's iconic hits, including "Mamma Mia," "S.O.S," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes All," "Waterloo," "Gimme, Gimme, Gimme," and "Dancing Queen." Everyone agrees this is the closest to ABBA you will ever get!

